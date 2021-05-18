South Carolina hoops will have a trip to Asheville on the schedule

The non-conference basketball schedule for the Gamecock men's basketball team will be coming into focus soon. One trip is already on the books.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina men's basketball team will play in a multi-team event in Asheville, North Carolina as part of its non-conference schedule, that according to Jon Rothstein from CBS Sports.

According to Rothstein, the four-team field includes Minnesota and Western Kentucky with one final team still to be determined.

