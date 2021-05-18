South Carolina hoops will have a trip to Asheville on the schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina men's basketball team will play in a multi-team event in Asheville, North Carolina as part of its non-conference schedule, that according to Jon Rothstein from CBS Sports.
According to Rothstein, the four-team field includes Minnesota and Western Kentucky with one final team still to be determined.
Asheville is no stranger to hosting basketball tournaments as the Harrah's Cherokee Center has been the home of the Southern Conference tournament for the past decade.