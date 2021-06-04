Minaya is moving on from the Gamecock program

Rising senior Justin Minaya has seemingly played his last game in a South Carolina uniform.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina forward Justin Minaya announced Tuesday on social media that he will test the NBA Draft waters and if that doesn't work out, he will put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

NBA Draft rules allow Minaya to go through that process without losing his college eligibility as long as he doesn't hire an agent.

The rising senior has likely played his last game regardless and if he does come back to college, Minaya would figure to be a hot commodity in the transfer market based on his SEC experience

"Thank you is not enough," Minaya said in his Instagram post.

"After having lengthy discussions with my family and close friends, I have decided to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. I will also put my name in the transfer portal to keep my options open to become a graduate transfer.

"Gamecock Nation, four years ago you welcomed me with open arms. I want to extend a huge thank you to Frank Martin and all of the assistant coaches who worked to develop and refine my skills.

"A special thank you to all of my teammates, we will be brothers forever. In addition, I want to thank the academic advisors, training staff, equipment staff, and the sports information department who all contributed to my success.

"To the fans, thank you for always cheering your heart out for us. I will always cherish the amazing times and memories I've had at USC and couldn't be more grateful for your support. To my family, thank you for always being supportive and there for me."

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward did battle injuries during his time at Carolina. He played in 79 career games with 75 starts. He averaged 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Guards Trae Hannibal and T.J. Moss and forward Jalyn McCreary have already entered the transfer portal while wing Keyshawn Bryant and guard Jermaine Couisnard are also testing the NBA Draft waters but could return to the program.