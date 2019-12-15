Will Muschamp and Dabo Swinney don't have to worry about a lack of excitement over their annual meeting.

Frank Martin and Brad Brownell would like to see their rivalry get a little bit more of a higher profile. As a result, the two men have worked together to try a find a date for the game which will give it the most interest and that is a delicate balancing act.

If the game is scheduled to early in the season and it will get overshadowed by the football game which is now played on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

If you schedule it in the later days of December, it will disappear amidst among the Holiday activities. So this mid-December date appears to be best one to generate interest in the game. For now.

Sunday's game will be the 170th all-time meeting between the Gamecocks and Tigers on the hardwood. Clemson has won the last three meetings.