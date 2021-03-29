USC's Burgess earns SEC award

For his heroics in the Florida series, Colin Burgess if the SEC Newcomer of the Week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — He may be a sophomore but Colin Burgess is the SEC Newcomer of the Week.

This award is given to the best player in the league this week if that player was a freshman during the shortened 2020 season or is a freshman now.

Burgess had hits in all four of USC's games last week and ended up going 8-18 at the plate, a 444 batting average. His biggest hit was in Friday's 14-inning marathon with Florida. In the bottom of the inning, Burgess delivered an RBI double which brought in Jeff Heinrich with the winning run in a 9-8 win over then #5 Florida.