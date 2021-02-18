Gamecock soccer pulls off overtime win over USC Upstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian Banahan's goal at the 96-minute mark in overtime was the difference maker as South Carolina men's soccer earned its fourth-straight victory in a 2-1 win over USC Upstate on Wednesday night at Stone Stadium. In a match that featured 28 fouls and nine cards, the Gamecocks found a way to push across the finish line to victory as Banahan scored the match-winning goal in overtime against the Spartans for the second-straight year. Carolina has now outscored opponents 12-3 over the course of its winning streak that dates back to a 1-0 shutout on the road at Mercer on Oct. 9.

South Carolina (5-2, 0-0 C-USA) came out with a renewed energy in the second half and was almost immediately rewarded as Logan Frost chipped one in to give the Gamecocks the first lead of the night at 1-0 at the 59-minute mark.



The Spartans' comeback effort was highlighted with a goal at the 72-minute mark, but it wasn't enough as Banahan's overtime finish was the difference.



Carolina now turns its attention to Furman when it hits the road this Sunday for a 6:00 p.m. ET kick. Live stats will be provided through gamecocksonline.com.