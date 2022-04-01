South Carolina continues spring practice

Thursday morning's workout was inside for Carolina who avoid wet conditions with a spirited workout within the walls of the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With rain in the area, South Carolina's Thursday morning workout was on the artificial turf of the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility.

Before practice, head coach Shane Beamer spent a few minutes chatting with former Gamecock defensive lineman Travian Robertson who was in the program when Beamer was an assistant.

Former Gamecock DL/current Tulane assistant Travian Robertson dropped by.

Robertson had been on the Georgia State staff with Shawn Elliott but was recently hired by Tulane as its new defensive line coach.