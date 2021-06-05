Gamecock assistant basketball coach joining Maryland staff

Bruce Shingler's first season at South Carolina was the Final Four season of 2016-2017.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bruce Shingler is leaving the SEC for a gig in the Big Ten.

The longest tenured assistant on Frank Martin's staff is leaving South Carolina to become an assistant coach at Maryland under head coach Mark Turgeon, that according to GamecockCentral.com who reported Shingler interviewed in College Park this week.

A Maryland native, Shingler worked under Martin at Kansas State as an administrative assistant. He had spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Towson before coming to South Carolina prior to the 2016-2017 season. In Shingler's first season, he was a part of the run to the Final Four.