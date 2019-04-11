South Carolina earned a relatively comfortable win over Vanderbilt Saturday but in the process, it suffered injuries to two key players on offense.

Tight end Nick Muse will be out the rest of the season after tearing his ACL. The brother of Clemson safety Tanner Muse was in his first year in Columbia after transferring from William & Mary. He is the team's fifth-leading receiver with 17 catches for 158 yards this season.

Also, Josh Vann will miss the rest of the regular season with a broken hand although head coach Will Muschamp says there is a chance Vann could come back for a bowl game. On the season, Vann has 19 receptions for 171 yards.

The Gamecocks will face Appalachian State Saturday night and Muschamp expects Rico Dowdle and Dylan Wonnum will be available.

Shi Smith, who didn't play in the Vandy game due to an injured hamstring, is expected back. Running back Tavien Feaster was limited Saturday due to an injured groin. He could be available for Saturday's game.