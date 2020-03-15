Ray Tanner is about to wrap up his eighth year as the athletics director at South Carolina. He started thinking about administration during his days as the head baseball coach at N.C. State where he also took on the role of assistant athletics director.

But that training and the years that followed prepared him for the job that he has now. While every AD has a crisis management plan in place, Tanner admits all the training in the world can't prepare you for what has happened in the last few weeks when the status of games has gone from playing to playing with a limited attendance to being totally shut down.

"Didn't see it in the manual," Tanner said suggesting that some things you can't see coming. But that doesn't meant Tanner and his SEC colleagues don't have a handle on the situation. The suspension of all activities related to sports will run through April 15 and perhaps longer. But with the goal of preventing the spread of the coronavirius the top objective, Tanner leaves work each day knowing he and his fellow ADs have done their best to do just that.

"