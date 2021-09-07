Debo Williams named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

South Carolina linebacker was a force on special teams in the win over Eastern Illinois.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina linebacker Debo Williams has selected as the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the SEC announced as its list of weekly award winners was released one day after its usual Monday roll out due to the game involving Ole Miss and Louisville.

Playing in his first collegiate game, Williams was credited with two blocked punts in the 46-0 shutout win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

It marked the first time Carolina recorded a blocked punt since the 2014 season.

Williams became the first SEC player to record two blocked punts in the same game since Florida's Chris Rainey accomplished the feat in 2010 against Vanderbilt.