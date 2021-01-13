Byron Jerideau on board at USC as assistant strength and conditioning coach

Byron Jerideau is returning to familiar territory.
The former South Carolina defensive lineman who worked as a Gamecock assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2016-2017 is returning to the program in the same capacity.
Jerideau has worked as an assistant football strength and conditioning coach at Tennessee for the past three seasons.
A three-year football letterman at South Carolina, Jerideau graduated from Colleton County High School. He signed with the Gamecocks in 2010 after a season at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.
Jerideau has also coached at Houston and Appalachian State.