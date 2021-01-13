Byron Jerideau on board at USC as assistant strength and conditioning coach

Byron Jerideau has been hired by Shane Beamer as an assistant strength and conditoning coach.

Byron Jerideau is returning to familiar territory.

The former South Carolina defensive lineman who worked as a Gamecock assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2016-2017 is returning to the program in the same capacity.

Jerideau has worked as an assistant football strength and conditioning coach at Tennessee for the past three seasons.

A three-year football letterman at South Carolina, Jerideau graduated from Colleton County High School. He signed with the Gamecocks in 2010 after a season at Fort Scott Community College in Kansas.