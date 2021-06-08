Beamer takes the reigns of his first preseason

The Shane Beamer era is four Saturday's away from its official beginning. Until then, countless hours of practice, film study and meetings will commence.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The last time Shane Beamer was in Columbia for preseason practice, it was in 2010 and he was an assistant under Steve Spurrier.

On Friday, Beamer marked another milestone in his first season as a head coach - his first preseason practice.

It may have been rainy and cooler than what is the norm for Columbia this time of year, but the work continued with the goal of putting together a product that can win on Saturdays starting with the September 4 contest against Eastern Illinois.