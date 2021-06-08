Beamer takes the reigns of his first preseason

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The last time Shane Beamer was in Columbia for preseason practice, it was in 2010 and he was an assistant under Steve Spurrier.
On Friday, Beamer marked another milestone in his first season as a head coach - his first preseason practice.
It may have been rainy and cooler than what is the norm for Columbia this time of year, but the work continued with the goal of putting together a product that can win on Saturdays starting with the September 4 contest against Eastern Illinois.
This time of year, coaches and players go through the August grind which features early morning workouts and late night meetings.
But it is the price that everyone pays so they can compete in the arena in the fall.