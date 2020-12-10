Muschamp turns the page to a program he knows well

Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp has worked at Auburn on two different occasions.

After being let go by Florida, Will Muschamp spent the 2015 season working for Gus Malzahn as Auburn's defensive coordinator. He had previously worked at Auburn from 2006-2007.

On Saturday, Muschamp will face Malzahn when the Tigers come to Williams-Brice Stadium.

“I’ve got tremendous respect for Gus and his staff and Auburn University," Muschamp said on his Sunday teleconference.

"It’s a blue collar organization. It’s built on hard work. I had a great stint there in two years as a graduate assistant, two years as a defensive coordinator, then Gus gave me a great opportunity to be the coordinator there for a year. It’s a wonderful place to live. It’s a wonderful place to coach and I’ve got a lot of respect for Auburn University.”

When Muschamp left for South Carolina, Malzahn lured Kevin Steele from LSU. The Dillon native is also a former defensive coordinator at Clemson and Alabama.

Malzahn's offensive coordinator is also someone who worked at Clemson. Chad Morris is in his first year as the Auburn offensive coordinator after spending the last two years as the head coach at Arkansas.