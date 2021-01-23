Auburn routs South Carolina 109-86

The Gamecocks had no answer for the hot-shooting Tigers. Auburn scores the most points against a Frank Martin-coached team at South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Allen Flanigan scored a career-high 24 points with four 3-pointers, Sharife Cooper had a double-double by halftime and Auburn resoundingly thwacked South Carolina 109-86 for its first win on the Gamecocks home floor since 2014.

Auburn put up its most points in a Southeastern Conference road win in program history. Cooper scored 16 points and had 12 assists. Jaylin Williams scored 18 points with seven rebounds, JT Thor added 14 points and seven rebounds and Devan Cambridge scored 10.