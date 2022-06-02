A pair of Gamecock golfers named All-Southeast Region

NORMAN, Okla. -- Senior All-American Ryan Hall and junior Jack Wall were named PING All-Southeast Region by the Golf Coaches Association of America earlier this week. It's the third all-region selection for Hall and first for Wall.



A four year-starter, Hall finished with the lowest scoring average (70.66) all-time at South Carolina. He is the only Gamecock men's golfer with a sub-71.00 career scoring average. In 105 rounds played (2018-22), Hall shot par or better 66 times. He had 25 top-20 finishes, 13 top-10s and 10 top-fives (sixth-most in program history).



The Knoxville, Tenn., native posted four victories over his career, which is tied for second most in program history alongside All-Americans Keenan Huskey, Matt NeSmith and Carl Paulson.



This season, Hall logged a 70.33 scoring average with eight top-20 finishes in 10 starts. He won the Palmetto Intercollegiate in March by five shots after posting a season-best score of 200 (-10). Hall shot par or better in 20 of his 30 rounds played.



Hall finished 11th in the final PGA TOUR University standings which were released late yesterday after the medal round at the NCAA Championship. In its second season, PGA TOUR U is designed to help the top players in men's college golf ascend through the pro ranks quicker.



The top-five players on the first team are granted full Korn Ferry Tour membership for the rest of the season. They are also fully exempt into the final stage of the current season's Korn Ferry Tour Q-School. Players ranked 6-15 are on the second team and granted full PGA TOUR Canada membership for the rest of the season. They are fully exempt into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.



Wall had the best season of his career with a 70.40 scoring average, three top-five finishes and six top-20s in nine starts. He shot par or better in 18 of his 25 rounds played. After shooting an opening round 75 (+5) at the SEC Championship in April, Wall was pulled out of the lineup due to a wrist injury. He did not compete for the Gamecocks at the NCAA Norman Regional (May 17-19).