Carter Country - Chico Carter, Jr. is ready to play in front of a home crowd

Cardinal Newman graduate Chico Carter, Jr. is part of the parade of Columbia natives who have transferred to South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — He won a state championship at Cardinal Newman before taking his talents to Murray State. But after two years in that program, Carter decided to come home and play for the Gamecocks.

Chico will be looking to add some firepower to the backcourt. Last season for Murray State, he averaged a little more than 12 points per game as he started the final nine games of the season.