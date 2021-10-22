Carter Country - Chico Carter, Jr. is ready to play in front of a home crowd

COLUMBIA, S.C. — He won a state championship at Cardinal Newman before taking his talents to Murray State. But after two years in that program, Carter decided to come home and play for the Gamecocks.
Chico will be looking to add some firepower to the backcourt. Last season for Murray State, he averaged a little more than 12 points per game as he started the final nine games of the season.
Carter and head coach Frank Martin have known each other for a while. Not only did Chico and Frank's son Brandon wear the Cardinal Newman uniform, but Martin did recruit Chico who ultimately will play for Martin after a two-year stopover in the Bluegrass State.