South Carolina offensive lineman enters the transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second day in a row, a player from the South Carolina program has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes is transferring to another school.
After starting 10 games in 2019 at left guard, Rhodes chose to opt out of the 2020 season because of the Covid-19 pandemic, only to rejoin the program in September.
He would see time primarily on the offensive line but did serve as a backup defensive tackle.
Rhodes is the second Gamecock to enter the portal since camp began a week ago with cornerback Karon Prunty, the former freshman All-American at Kansas, hitting the portal on Thursday.