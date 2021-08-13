South Carolina offensive lineman enters the transfer portal

For the second time in as many days, the Gamecock program loses a player to the portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second day in a row, a player from the South Carolina program has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes is transferring to another school.

After starting 10 games in 2019 at left guard, Rhodes chose to opt out of the 2020 season because of the Covid-19 pandemic, only to rejoin the program in September.

He would see time primarily on the offensive line but did serve as a backup defensive tackle.