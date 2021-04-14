Sightler slams the door on Charleston Southern

Swansea product Josiah Sightler delivered a grand slam in Tuesday's win over Charleston Southern.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In Tuesday's 9-0 win over Charleston Southern, South Carolina junior Josiah Sightler provided the big blast with a fourth-inning grand slam on a ball that travelled 407 feet to right field and landed on Ray Tanner Way.

For Sightler, it was clearly the longest long ball of his career.

"Walking up to the plate me and Wes Clarke looked at each other and were like be aggressive and swing early," Sightler said.

"It was a first-pitch fastball. I put a good swing on it. a home run was honestly the last thing I was thinking about. Just trying to get a ball I could hit deep and get an RBI with it. Seeing it come off the back and being able to look at it in the air was a really good feeling."

This is Sightler's third season in the Carolina program and his fifth home run of the season was a firm example of the progress he has made. He is also tied for the team lead with a .317 batting average.

"Very surreal for me. It was a struggle for me here at first. I think I only had two hits my freshman year. So, being third in the lineup, all the hard work is paying off for me and it's a really great feeling."