South Carolina runs past George Washington 13-4

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team erupted for 13 runs and Will Sanders struck out five in seven innings of work as the Gamecocks defeated George Washington, 13-4, Friday afternoon (Feb. 25) at Founders Park. Sanders allowed six hits and three runs with no walks and five strikeouts in the seven innings pitched. He threw 87 pitches in the outing.

Andrew Eyster went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI, while Brandt Belk had a pair of hits and three RBI. Carson Hornung had three RBI in the win while Braylen Wimmer and Michael Braswell each had two hits and three runs scored.



The game was tied at one after two innings, but Carolina scored five runs in the third, three in the fourth and two apiece in the fifth and sixth innings. The Gamecocks walked nine times and only struck out three times in the victory.