Seventh Woods is hitting his stride

Hammond graduate and UNC transfer Seventh Woods has scored in double figures in his last two outings.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seventh Woods showed up in a big way Wednesday night in Gainesville.

After scoring 11 points at Nashville, the Hammond graduate scored a season high 12 points, all of which came in the second half of South Carolina's 72-66 win over #22 Florida.

That also tied his career high which he first set at North Carolina where he spent three seasons before transferring to USC. After sitting out the 2019-2020 campaign to "decompress" as head coach Frank Martin described it at the time, Woods and the rest of the team have had to overcome not one but two major work stoppages due to COVID-19.

But the Gamecocks have a history of playing well once SEC play rolls around and sometimes when it's least expected. After an uninspired performance Saturday at Vanderbilt, Carolina was locked in against the Gators and Woods was getting it done on both ends of the court. Woods had four rebounds, two steals with one assist to one turnover. Martin says the aggressiveness he saw in Gainesville was something he saw out of Woods during the recruiting process when Martin made more than a few trips to see Seventh run the show at Hammond.

"We didn't bring Seventh home to just kind of let him out to pasture at South Carolina," Martin said.

"We brought him to make him feel good about himself. We brought him home to give him a chance to compete and that's the journey we're on. Seventh is a great, great kid. Seeing him play with that aggression, that's the stuff I saw from him at Hammond in high school. I used to tell him when I was recruiting him, I said, 'You ever give me the chance, man, I'm going to be on you every day to pull that out of you, like every single day'."