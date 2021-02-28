Game one to the Gamecocks

South Carolina wins game one of the series with Clemson, a game that went to 11 innings.

South Carolina took game one of the ‘Reedy River Rivalry’ with a 3-2 walk-off win over Clemson on Saturday at Fluor Field.

Andrew Eyster doubled home Brady Allen in the 11th inning, propelling the Gamecocks past the Tigers in game one of the series at the home of the Greenville Drive.

The Gamecocks put up a run in the first on Wes Clarke's RBI single up the middle that scored Brady Allen. The two teams then traded runs in the fourth. Clemson Jared Parker brought in Dylan Brewer with a single up the middle, while Jeff Heinrich's RBI single to center scored Brennan Milone, who doubled to start the frame.

The game remained that way until the top of the ninth, when James Parker led off the frame with a solo home run over the Green Monster in left.

Carolina got out of a jam in the 11th as Will Sanders came in with runners on first and second with no one out. Sanders induced a 6-4-3 double play and then got a groundout to end the Clemson 11th.

Allen opened the 11th with a double to the gap in right. He scored on the one-out double from Eyster.

Sanders picked up the win in relief. Thomas Farr struck out seven in the six-inning start. Julian Bosnic had three strikeouts while Brett Kerry struck out six in three innings of work.

Allen, David Mendham and Heinrich had three hits apiece while Eyster had two hits.

The Gamecocks and Tigers return to action Sunday, February 28 for game two of the series at Founders Park in Columbia.