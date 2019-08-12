Will Muschamp is going back to his Georgia roots to find his next offensive coordinator.

Augusta native and former Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo, a former teammate of Muschamp's in Athens, will be the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator according to a report in the Post and Courier.

Bobo just finished a five-year stint as the head coach at Colorado State.

He led the Rams to bowl games in each of his first three seasons. But after winning just seven games in the last 24, he was let go and that's when he became one of the most sought after free agents in the coaching circles.

A former assistant at Georgia under Mark Richt, he has worked with the likes of Aaron Murray, Matthew Stafford and David Greene. In 2012, he was a finalist for the Broyles Award which goes to the nation's top assistant football coach.

Bobo's hiring will not become official until his contract is approved by the USC board of trustees.