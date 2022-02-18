Jody Wright officially named South Carolina tight ends coach

A former New York Giants offensive assistant, Wright receives a two-year contract worth $350,000 in Year one with an automatic bump to $400,000 in the second year of the deal.

Wright replaces former tight ends coach Erik Kimrey, who spent one season at South Carolina before leaving to take over the program at The Baylor School, a private school in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kimrey is a longtime head coach at Hammond School where he won 12 SCISA state titles in 17 seasons.