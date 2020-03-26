Former Gamecock guard Tyasha Harris is one of four finalists for the 2020 Wade Trophy, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced today.

The winner of the Dawn Staley Trophy earlier this month is also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and the Nancy Lieberman Award

Harris is coming off a senior season which saw her earn All-America and All-SEC status after putting up a career-high 12.0 points per game to go with her SEC-best 5.7 assists per game, which ranked 12th in the nation.

The veteran point guard was 10th in the nation with a 2.78 assist-to-turnover ratio as well.