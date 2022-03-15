Analysis - Frank Martin's tenure at South Carolina plus the future for all parties involved

That means there are openings in both Columbias and Gainesville, while Baton Rouge is likely in play with Will Wade's dismissal after the school received an official notice of allegations from the NCAA.

Former Gamecock guard Carey Rich is well-connected in the basketball circles and gave his assessment of the decision to part ways with Martin. "The Captain" also opined about what's next for Martin and his former program, the recruiting of Ridge View's GG Jackson and his best Frank Martin story from years gone by.