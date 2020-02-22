The Rod Wilson hire is official.

The former Gamecock player who has been a special teams assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs has been hired as the newest Carolina assistant . The hire was reported by GamecockCentral.com a week ago.

"I'm excited to have Super Bowl Champion and former Gamecock Rod Wilson join our staff," said Muschamp.

"Rod was extremely impressive in the interview process. His experience in the NFL and on a Super Bowl champion team will be a great benefit to our players and staff. It's great to have another former Gamecock on our staff."

Wilson is expected to coach the Gamecock linebackers and assist with special teams.

The Cross native was extremely versatile during his time as a Carolina player. He played five different positions for the Gamecocks - quarterback, wide receiver, spur, safety and linebacker. In 2004, he was a team captain and led the defense in tackles and in the process, was named an All-SEC selection.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2005 by the Chicago Bears, Wilson played for the Buccaneers and Jaguars before he retired as a Bear in 2010.

Before he jumped to the NFL, Wilson coached linebackers at Charleston Southern from 2013-16

Wilson's one-year contract will pay him $275,000 annually, running through May of 2021.