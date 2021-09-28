Beamer sticking to the script

The rookie head coach is not about to make a rookie mistake and start overhauling the program four games into the 2021 campaign.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer is four games into his first season as a head coach and there have been plenty of challenges, especially in the last two weeks which has seen the Gamecocks drop games at Georgia and this past Saturday at home to Kentucky.

But whether it's four games or four months, don't expect the rookie to make decision based on emotion or panic. There will be no overhauling his playbook or personnel in September. It's about sticking to the process which he has had 22 years of college coaching experience to develop and make his own.

“I’m not going to all of a sudden make rash decisions off of four games." Beamer said.

"We’re four games into Year 1 and we have a good plan for how we’re going to get this thing going. We’re still in September, have played two SEC games and four total. We’re not blowing up everything after four games. We’ve got good players, we’ve got good coaches, and we’ve got to perform better.