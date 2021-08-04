South Carolina women's basketball team to host Maryland

The Gamecocks and Terrapins will meet in Columbia as part of the Women's Jimmy V Classic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina women's basketball team will host Maryland on Sun., Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. as part of the Women's Jimmy V Classic,

The South Carolina-Maryland game will be the second half of the doubleheader with Kentucky at Louisville kicking off the event at 1 p.m.. Both games will air on ESPN.



South Carolina has won two of the first three meetings with the Terrapins, both in College Park. Most recently, an eighth-ranked South Carolina team defeated then-No. 4 Maryland 63-54 on Nov. 10, 2020.

Maryland's last trip to Colonial Life Arena was a top-10 battle on Nov. 18, 2019 when the Terrapins leave Columbia with an 85-61 victory.



The Jimmy V Classic annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, which was founded by legendary college men's basketball coach and former ESPN commentator Jim Valvano in 1993 to fund game-changing cancer research and scientists to eradicate the disease. The men's classic began in 1995, while the women's event debuted in 2002. Both events are part of ESPN's V Week initiative, which utilizes platforms to provide important messaging to sports fans about the importance of cancer research.

South Carolina has taken part in various "Play for Kay" games which raises money for cancer and honors the memory of N.C. State legendary coach Kay Yow who died of breast cancer in 2009.

