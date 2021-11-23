South Carolina holds off Wofford 85-74

The Gamecocks improve to 4-1 with a win over Wofford in the final game before the Thanksgiving Holiday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Erik Stevenson finished with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists to spark South Carolina to an 85-74 victory over Wofford.

Stevenson made 9 of 14 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, for the Gamecocks (4-1).

James Reese V pitched in with 15 points and four assists, while Jermaine Couisnard hit three 3s and scored 14.