x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

South Carolina holds off Wofford 85-74

The Gamecocks improve to 4-1 with a win over Wofford in the final game before the Thanksgiving Holiday.
Credit: WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Erik Stevenson finished with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists to spark South Carolina to an 85-74 victory over Wofford. 

Stevenson made 9 of 14 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, for the Gamecocks (4-1). 

James Reese V pitched in with 15 points and four assists, while Jermaine Couisnard hit three 3s and scored 14. 

South Carolina trailed by as many as eight points in the first half, but Reese and Stevenson both hit from distance in the final 70 seconds to give the Gamecocks a 42-38 lead at intermission.

In Other News

Beamer and Dabo weigh in on the rivalry