Beamer lays out spring practice schedule

New Gamecock head football coach Shane Beamer says spring practice will kick off in March.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If things go as he has planned. South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer will have his first official practice in the late March.

In a Tuesday zoom news conference to talk about the new additions to the staff, Beamer said spring practice will not begin until March 20 and the spring game would be April 24. As far as potential open workouts or the spring game format, Beamer did not announce any information. He did say that the later start will allow his players to have a strong foundation of offseason work with new strength coach Luke Day.

The Spring Game has normally been held the first Saturday of April and of late, that has been the same Saturday as the Masters.