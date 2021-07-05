South Carolina midfielder named Academic All-American

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina midfielder Lauren Chang has been named a 2021 Academic All-American, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), the national organization announced Monday. She is the first Gamecock to earn the distinction since 2016 and is the 13th in program history.



Chang currently has a 3.833 grade point average and she is now pursuing a graduate degree in Business Administration in the Darla Moore School of Business.



A native of Alpharetta, Ga.,Chang was named to the All-SEC Second Team for the third time in her career this year after leading the team with five assists and adding a pair of goals during the shortened season. She was a team captain for Carolina this season and started all 16 matches in the midfield.