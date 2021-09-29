Staley and the Gamecocks begin preseason practice

The 14th season of the Dawn Staley era at South Carolina will feature a roster loaded with talent from top to bottom.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After coming within a bucket of making it to the national championship game, the South Carolina women's basketball team began preseason practice with a roster that features everyone returning from last year's Final Four team plus the addition of the nation's top recruiting class.

After the workout, head coach Dawn Staley stated she feels her team now is ahead of where last year's team was and that could be a scary sign for the rest of the SEC and those other elite programs near the top of the rankings.