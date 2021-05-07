NCAA men's tennis regional comes to Columbia

For the first time in 27 years, the Gamecock men's tennis team is hosting NCAA Tournament matches.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina mens' tennis team will not have to travel this weekend as the Carolina Tennis Center will be one of the 16 sites for the NCAA regionals.

The Gamecocks are ranked 12th in the country and are hosting for the first time since 1994. Head coach Josh Goffi is in his 11th season and this is the seventh team he has taken to the NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina has not made it to the Sweet 16 since 2005. They can take a step in that direction with a win over UNC Wilmington. The Gamecocks and Seahawks will face off at 1:00 p.m. The winner faces the winner of the 10 am match between Florida Gulf Coast and N.C. State.