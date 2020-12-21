Mike Bobo says he has talked to Beamer

The Gamecocks' interim head football coach will lead the team into the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.

Mike Bobo admitted to having talked to Shane Beamer in case of the interim head coach talking to the new full-time head coach.

That's as far as Bobo would go saying he would keep his conversations with Beamer private. But he continued to go on record saying how much he and the family like living in Columbia and it stands to reason he would not be disappointed if Beamer were to ask Bobo to remain on the staff.

“I wouldn’t have come to Columbia if it wasn’t a place I didn’t want to be and raise my family. This was not the only opportunity I had last year. I chose a chance to work with Will when I got here. A lot of that goes into it as well: where are you going to raise your family? Where are they going to go to school? I’ve got kids where one is going senior year, triplets going into high school and another one in middle school. It’s important we went where we could see ourselves long term,” Bobo said Sunday night on a teleconference to discuss South Carolina's invitation to the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.

“Right now I’m focused on the bowl game. We’ll be fine wherever we end up. I believe in my family. I believe in my ability to coach ball. I’ll have the ability to coach ball whether it’s here or someplace else.”

Beamer will be in town observing practice which will be run by Bobo who will have four games under his belt as the interim head coach. Kickoff Saturday in Tampa is set for high noon at Raymond James Stadium.

Harris leads the SEC in rushing

South Carolina sophomore running back Kevin Harris has officially won the SEC regular season rushing title after the games Saturday. Harris led all rushers with 1,138 regular season yards.