A 5-5 tie was broken in the bottom of the sixth on a Jeff Heinrich's RBI single as USC defeated North Florida 6-5 Tuesday at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks were down 4-1 when George Calil connected on his first home run of the season, a 2-run blast which cut the lead to 4-3 in the second.

In the third, Bryant Bowen tied the game at four with a solo home run.

After Wes Clarke tied the game at five with an RBI single in the sixth, Heinrich followed it with what would turn out to be the game-winner.

Redshirt freshman Julian Bosnic earned his first career win, pitching 2.2 innings of scoreless relief. Dutch Fork product T.J. Shook picked up the save, striking out five in two innings of relief.

The Gamecocks host Clemson Friday night in game one of the three-game series.