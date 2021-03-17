Shane Beamer gets ready for spring practice

New head football coach Shane Beamer felt a delayed spring would be in his team's best interest as it would give new strength and conditioning coach Luke Day more time to work with the players and also give Beamer's staff time to adjust to the new schemes and terminology implemented by offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Clayton White.

Beamer is literally starting from ground zero but in many ways, spring practice in 2021 will resemble spring practice in 2022 and beyond in terms of implenting schemes and starting over. The new coach does add that the mentality and core values of his program will not be changing year ot year so in that regard, there is no starting over because those will be the constant standards from year to year.