South Carolina's SEC winning streak ends in Knoxville

#21 Tennessee rallies from 16 down to stun second-ranked South Carolina 75-67.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Rennia Davis scored all 24 of her points in the second half and No. 21 Tennessee beat second-ranked South Carolina 75-67, ending the Gamecocks’ 31-game conference winning streak.

The Lady Vols (13-5, 7-3 Southeastern Conference) came back from a double-digit deficit at halftime to beat the Gamecocks (17-3, 12-1). Rae Burrell scored 19 points for the Lady Vols and Jordan Horston had 11.