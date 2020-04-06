KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - South Carolina coach Frank Martin will chair a new committee formed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches to address issues of race and discrimination not only within intercollegiate athletics but society at large.

The NABC’s board of directors announced the new committee Thursday, saying in a statement that “coaches can and should lend their voices to making a difference on the national, regional and local levels.”

But the college coaching association also wants to ensure that the concerns of student-athletes also are being addressed.

Martin is entering his ninth season as the head coach at South Carolina. In addition to leading the program to its only Final Four appearance, Martin's program has recorded six straight years of finishing .500 or better.