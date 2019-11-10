Seventh Woods has adjusted very quickly to being back in Columbia.

The former Hammond Skyhawk signed with North Carolina but after three years with the Tar Heels, Woods made the decision to transfer and he ended up back in familiar surroundings.

"It wasn't that much of an adjustment to make, because I'm from here, of course," Woods said Thursday at USC's media day.

"Being back home has definitely been a blessing, just being around family, having my family in my corner as much as possible and still be able to play basketball and get after it.

"It was weird to start with, seeing a lot of people I went to high school on campus and things like that. It took a minute for me to realize I'm back home. But I do love it."

Woods will spend this season as a redshirt season which will allow him to get a handle on the Frank Martin system and also take a break after being in the spotlight for a number of years. But Woods admits there will come a time when he will be on the bench during a game and wish he could check in at the scorer's table.



"I feel like it will be tough because I love to play basketball," he said.

"So being on the bench and not being able to suit up will be tough for me. But, just trying to make every practice my game day, really. Just go out there and compete as hard as possible and make my teammates better."