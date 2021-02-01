A banner night at the Colonial Life Arena

The final game of the 2020 calendar for Gamecock athletics saw a special pre-game ceremony take place prior to the team tipping off with Florida in the SEC opener.
On New Year's Eve, a banner commemorating where they stood at the end of last season was hung in the rafters of the Colonial Life Arena.
When the season ended in March due to COVID-19, South Carolina was the number one ranked team in all the national polls. With that in mind, a banner signifying that position was lowered from the top of the arena as a permanent reminder of that accomplishment.
But as head coach Dawn Staley alluded to after the win over Florida, she would like to add another one beside it very soon which would be the second of her career in Columbia.