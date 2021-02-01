A banner night at the Colonial Life Arena

The Gamecock women's basketball program finished up 2020 by hanging a banner at the top of the Colonial Life Arena.

The final game of the 2020 calendar for Gamecock athletics saw a special pre-game ceremony take place prior to the team tipping off with Florida in the SEC opener.

On New Year's Eve, a banner commemorating where they stood at the end of last season was hung in the rafters of the Colonial Life Arena.

When the season ended in March due to COVID-19, South Carolina was the number one ranked team in all the national polls. With that in mind, a banner signifying that position was lowered from the top of the arena as a permanent reminder of that accomplishment.