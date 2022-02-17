Staley addresses her social media push for Aliyah Boston

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dawn Staley delivered a full-court press on social media earlier this week as she went to bat for junior forward Aliyah Boston who in Staley's opinion, is not being mentioned as a legitimate candidate for National Player of the Year by national broadcasters and analysts during nationally televised games.

Boston leads the team in scoring (17.0 ppg) and rebounding (11.9 rpg). She also leads the team with 70 blocks which only adds to Staley's belief that Boston has not been getting her due compared to other national player of the year candidates.

On Wednesday, Staley closed the chapter at least temporarily on this topic as she talked about not wanting her tweets to become a distraction. She did go in-depth about why she vented on social media about what she has perceived as a lack of attention given to one of the top players in the country and someone who very well could be named the Naismith Player of the Year when that award is handed out in April.