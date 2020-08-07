Noah Campbell signs with the Brewers

Another Gamecock has signed a free agent deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Junior infielder has decided to forgo his final season in the program to begin his professional career and he will follow Dutch Fork grad and South Carolina pitcher T.J. Shook to the Milwaukee organization. Coincidentally, Campbell was drafted by the Brewers in the 19th round coming out of high school in 2017. Three years later, he joins that franchise.
This past season, the Durham, N.C. native hit .256 with a double, a triple, a home run and 10 RBI in 14 games. He had a six-game hitting streak from Feb. 15-23 and was 8-for-11 in stolen bases, which was tied for fifth in the SEC. In his three seasons in Columbia, Campbell had 10 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 42 RBI.