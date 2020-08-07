Noah Campbell signs with the Brewers

Gamecock infield will forgo his senior season in Columbia.

Another Gamecock has signed a free agent deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Junior infielder has decided to forgo his final season in the program to begin his professional career and he will follow Dutch Fork grad and South Carolina pitcher T.J. Shook to the Milwaukee organization. Coincidentally, Campbell was drafted by the Brewers in the 19th round coming out of high school in 2017. Three years later, he joins that franchise.