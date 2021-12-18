Martin updates his team's status with Clemson game on tap

The Gamecocks and Tigers are scheduled to tip off at 6:00 p.m., two hours earlier than the original scheduled start time.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second year in a row, the Clemson-South Carolina basketball game has COVID as one of the storylines.

Last year's game was cancelled after COVID infiltrated the South Carolina program. This year, four players are currently not available due to COVID or COVID protocols.

Head coach Frank Martin has raved about his team's depth. But between injuries and now this, that depth will be tested.

“We just haven't been able to, to put that same group of guys and we had the whole summer and in September and October on the court consistently together in practice or games,” Martin said.

“We've had different guys step up to the plate with that next man up mentality, and it's been pretty good. Thank God, we've had that. And that's what's going to help us get through this moment that we're in right now.”