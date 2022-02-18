South Carolina wins on Opening Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team belted a trio of home runs and had 13 hits as the Gamecocks opened the 2022 season with a 9-7 win over UNC Greensboro Friday afternoon (Feb. 18) at Founders Park.
Andrew Eyster led the Gamecocks offense with a 3-for-5 day which included three RBI and his first home run of the year. Michael Braswell and Matt Hogan also homered and had two hits apiece while Braylen Wimmer also had a pair of hits while Braswell scored three runs.
Will Sanders picked up the win on the mound, allowing just a solo home run in the first in five innings. He struck out three, allowing three hits with no walks.
UNCG scored four runs in the ninth and had runners on first and second with two out. Wesley Sweatt came on to earn his first save of the season, getting a groundout to end the contest.