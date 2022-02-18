South Carolina wins on Opening Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team belted a trio of home runs and had 13 hits as the Gamecocks opened the 2022 season with a 9-7 win over UNC Greensboro Friday afternoon (Feb. 18) at Founders Park.



Andrew Eyster led the Gamecocks offense with a 3-for-5 day which included three RBI and his first home run of the year. Michael Braswell and Matt Hogan also homered and had two hits apiece while Braylen Wimmer also had a pair of hits while Braswell scored three runs.



Will Sanders picked up the win on the mound, allowing just a solo home run in the first in five innings. He struck out three, allowing three hits with no walks.