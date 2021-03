The Gamecocks are 8-0 for the first time since 2016.

Braylen Wimmer hit a two-run home run in the fourth and Thomas Farr was solid on the mound in a 5-1 victory over Mercer Friday at Founders Park.

Farr allowed six hits and a run with three walkers and he struck out five in 5.1 innings of work.

Andrew Eyster, who had an RBI single, recorded two hits, while national player of the week Wes Clarke scored two runs.