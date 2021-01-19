Martin to return to the court

South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin will be courtside Tuesday night when the Gamecocks play at Missouri

After a one-game hiatus, South Carolina head men's basketball coach will be courtside for Tuesday night's matchup at Missouri.

Martin, who tested positive for COVID after the Texas A&M game, missed Saturday's game against LSU.

Bruce Shingler served as acting head coach for the game which ultimately ended with an 85-80 loss.

Shingler, who stepped in for Martin in Monday's Zoom news conference to preview the Missouri game, said assistant Chuck Martin had not been at practice yet but did not say if he would be making the trip to Columbia.

Shingler also did not say if Jaylyn McCreary and Alanzo Frink, who missed the LSU game, would make the trip to Missouri.

"I don’t know the status because of the COVID, I don’t know what day they are into their process," Shingler said.

"Even when they’re in practice I don’t know if this is the 25 percent or 50 percent. I don’t know where they’re at. Until we play a game, I don’t know what day they’re in for their process.”