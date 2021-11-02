South Carolina safety is up for a national award

Jaylan Foster is a candidate for an award which honors the legacy of walk-on players

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina safety Jaylan Foster is one of 88 candidates for the Burlsworth Trophy which is presented to the best player in college football who began his career as a walk-on.

Each nominee must have begun his first season of participation with an FBS (D1) football program without financial aid of any kind from his university's athletic department.

A "Super Senior" from Byrnes High School in the Upstate, Foster began his career at Gardner-Webb, where he was named the Big South Conference Freshman of the Year. He transferred to South Carolina in 2017, joining the football team as a walk-on. He worked his way up from a member of the scout team to special teams performer, to earning a spot in the starting lineup.

Foster is currently the NCAA leader with five interceptions and he ranks fourth in the SEC in tackles. He is one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, which recognizes that nation's top defensive back.

The Burlsworth Trophy is named after former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth who started his career as a walk-on and went on to become an All-American offensive lineman for the Razorbacks.

In 1999, Burlsworth was taken in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. 11 days after he was drafted, Burlsworth was killed in an automobile accident.

The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those children who have limited opportunities.



The Burlsworth Trophy award ceremony to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2021 winner will take place on December 6 at 8 pm EST at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Ark.