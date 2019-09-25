The first Gamecock basketball player to reach 1,000 career points has died.

Henry Martin, Sr. passed away Monday at the age of 95.

Martin began his Gamecock career in 1942, before serving his country in the Navy in World War II. He returned to finish his career at South Carolina from 1947-49.

In 89 career games, Martin averaged 12.2 points. He scored his 1,000th career point during his senior campaign, when he averaged 16.0 points per contest. He capped his career with a 32-point performance as the Gamecocks defeated Clemson in 1949.

Martin was inducted into the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008, and was honored as the program's SEC Legend in 2012.

He is survived by his wife, Carmella, four children, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.