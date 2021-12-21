Satterfield and Rattler are kindred spirits

South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield talks about how he and incoming quarterback Spencer Rattler have dealt with their fair share of criticism.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina quarterback room is looking to be quite stout in 2022 with incoming freshmen Tanner Bailey and Braden Davis, along with Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler.

Rattler has generated the most buzz with his decision to come to Columbia after a career at Oklahoma that saw him earn Freshmen All-America honors in 2020 along with being named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

In the preseason, Rattler was mentioned as a Heisman Trophy candidate and had plenty of hype going into his redshirt sophomore season. But Rattler would lose his starting job and enter the transfer portal after the departure of LIncoln Riley to Southern Cal.

Satterfield's first season as the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator was a struggle as he had three different starting quarterbacks and a lack of playmakers on the perimeter. As a result, South Carolina averaged just 21.33 points per game which ranked 13th out of 14 teams in the SEC.

So with both men experiencing their own unique set of circumstances this past season, Satterfield says he and Rattler have bonded through their shared adversity.

"When we started talking I told him 'everybody in the country thinks you stink as a quarterback and everybody in the country thinks I stink so let's so at it with the biggest chips on our shoulders that we possibly can get and let's go attack this think every single day'," he said.