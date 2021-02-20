Seventh Woods leans on his support staff

Hammond graduate will take part in Senior Day activities Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hammond graduate Seventh Woods has had some help in navigating his way through COVID-19.

The team went through two major work stoppages and head coach Frank Martin himself has dealt with it personally.

But when Seventh came home to Columbia after three years in the North Carolina program, he knew having his support staff in close proximity would be beneficial. That is especially true in this day and age of COVID-19. Seventh's family has been able to come to the games and even though they are spread out through the arena, Woods says knowing his family is there gives him strength to power through challenges on and off the court.

"Just seeing them at the games, I know they are always spread out. They're kind of deep in the crowd but I always find their faces," Woods said.

"It's good to have them around, even with all the circumstances."